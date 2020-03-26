While the sunshine wasn't as abundant as expected on Thursday, it was still a relative break in our otherwise wet weather pattern that we've experienced so far this week.
The break doesn't last long, as our next system is already on the move. Expect cloudy skies on Friday, with the chance of a few spotty showers in the afternoon, although most will stay up in the mountains.
Unfortunately the weather pattern doesn't look great for curing the quarantine blues.
After Friday we'll have at least a chance of showers each day through the middle of next week, along with some gusty winds at times. Silver lining is that temperatures should get a bit warmer, with highs back in the 50s.
