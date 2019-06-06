We started to notice a big change in our weather pattern on Thursday, as much colder air is now taking over the Inland Northwest. Temperatures in some areas dropped 25° from Wednesday to Thursday! That colder air will now be sticking around through Saturday, keeping our high temperatures in the low-mid 60s and overnight lows in the low 40s!
We'll also see a couple more rounds of showers. First Friday afternoon, widespread and scattered thunderstorms will be possible that would produce periods of heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning. Scattered showers will also be possible on Saturday, but the best chance for thunderstorms Saturday will stay across the northern tier of Washington and Idaho.
After Saturday, warm air comes rushing back in with a vengeance, and the sunshine returns! We could even reach 90° in Spokane by next Wednesday, so you might just want to enjoy the cooler weather while we have it!
-Blake