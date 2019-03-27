With several Shred Days coming up, it's a good time ask this question: what should you keep, and what should you shred?
Here's some helpful advice from Washington Trust Bank.
WHAT TO BRING TO SHRED DAY
Bring up to three, legal- sized file boxes containing:
- Tax documents that are at least three years old
- Bank statements that are older than one year
- Preapproval oﬀers for credit cards
- Bills
- Junk mail
- Canceled or voided checks
- Anything else containing personal inform ation like your bank account number or social security number
Here's a good reminder on how long you should keep important documents:
- Seven years: Keep state and federal tax records and receipts for seven years, saving a copy of your 1040 tax return forever.
- Six years: Keep documents showing home sale, purchase, or expenses for improvements for six years after you sell your home.
- Three years: Retain those thank-you letters from charities, and also year-end investment statements, in the event you are audited by the IRS.
- One year or less: Pay stubs and bank statements; annually updated Social Security statements; annual insurance policy statements; annual retirement plan statements (401(k), 529, IRA, etc.); bank deposit and ATM receipts until reconciled with your monthly statements; credit card bills and statements (longer if needed as proof of a charitable contribution or product warranty); and utility bills.
Shred Day is one of our most popular events and certainly one of the most frequently asked questions we get: "When is Shred Day?" So we've partnered up with Washington Trust Bank and DeVries to offer you EIGHT shred days during the month of April.
SHRED DAY DATES, TIMES & LOCATIONS
April 2nd: Post Falls Branch located at 1601 Seltice Way from 6am - 10am
April 5th: Indiana Branch located at 27 E. Indiana Ave. from 3pm - 6pm
April 9th: Airway Heights Branch located at 10609 W. State Route 2 from 6am - 10am
April 12th: Valley Financial Center located at 310 N. Argonne Rd. from 6am - 10am
April 16th: Sullivan Branch located at 407 N. Sullivan Rd. from 3pm - 6pm
April 19th: Northgate Branch located at 7815 N. Division St. from 6am - 10am
April 26th: East Sprague Branch located at 3510 E. Strague Ave. from 3pm - 6pm
April 30th: Lincoln Heights located at 2415 E. 29th Ave. from 6am - 10am