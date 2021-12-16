PIERCE COUNTY, WASH. - Signal technician Casey O'Connell saved a woman from her burning car in the early morning on Nov.10th.
Casey was on his way to repair a signal cabinet when he saw a head-on collision on State Route 512. When he saw the accident, he took the next exit to check on the driver and was first on the scene. Upon his arrival he noticed the car in flames with the passenger inside.
"I asked her if she could move," Casey said. "She said she was hurt. I told her we had to get her out right now because the car was on fire. I pulled on the door and it wouldn't open, so I had to give it my all. She couldn't move, so I picked her up out of the car."
Casey then carried the woman away from the burning car while someone else called 911. After rescuing the woman, Casey went on with his original task of repairing a damaged signal cabinet.
"It was definitely scary," he said. "I didn't even care about how hot it was. I had one thing on my mind, and that was to get her out."
The woman is recovering from several broken bones.