As the snow fell on a foggy January day, skiers at Silver Mountain remember what happened on this day one year ago.
7 skiers caught in an avalanche, three of them would never make it off the mountain alive.
The avalanche center said the deadly slide was accidentally triggered by skiers that day, releasing a wave of snow over 900 feet downhill and about 450 vertically.
One year later, Silver Mountain and some of the surviving skiers were remembering them.
They held a moment of silence at 11:04 am on Thursday, and stopped all lifts across the mountain.
Skiers also rang bells and clinked skis to honor those involved in the avalanche that day.
Silver mountain also placed a bell, with the names of people who died, at a spot near where the avalanche happened.
