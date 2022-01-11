CASCADES, Wash. - According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, during the 2020 – 2021 season, 37 people in the U.S. died in avalanches. This year that number already at 8, including one person on the west side of the state at a closed portion of the Crystal Mountain Ski Area. And this is precisely why ski resorts like Schweitzer Mountain have trained avalanche rescue dogs.
Experts maintain the 15 minutes are crucial if you do get caught in an avalanche, and if you don’t have the proper equipment, these dogs may be your last chance at being rescued.
“A lot of people in bounds at a ski resort don’t wear avalanche transceivers,” said Steve Parsons, Ski Patrol Dog Handler at Schweitzer. “So then in that case your dog is your best bet, they can sniff people out of 20 feet of snow.”
Still, Parsons said much of the avalanche rescuing comes in the form of prevention. Mitigation by ski patrol to make sure conditions are safe your skiers and snowboarders.
“That’s our job, it's to go out and make sure the slopes are safe for people to ski. But weather conditions change. It's mother nature, so things change,” Parsons said. “That’s what we have dogs for.”
Abbey, a 5-year-old yellow lab is the perfect breed for this line of work. Her ancestors hail from Newfoundland, a working breed used to frigid temperatures. Of course, like most pups, Abbey’s nose is remarkable.
“Dogs noses are about 500 times stronger than ours,” Parsons said. “So it’s a pretty incredibly easy job for them to smell a stinky old human in the snow.”
She's a playful, loving, lifesaving pup. But her handler and best pal, Steve Parsons, added that her best attribute is helping others understand what could happen on the mountain, and how best to protect themselves. After all, Parsons said, people tend to remember what they learn when they can attribute what they hear to a cute face like Abbey.
“We do what we can to mitigate the risk, but the risk is never zero,” Parsons warned. “So doing things like skiing with a transceiver, even though you’re in controlled avalanche terrain, is always a smart thing to do. As patrollers, we ski with a transceiver that’s on every single day.”