Our weather pattern will turn much calmer after Tuesday's snow-storm. High pressure is starting to build off the coast, which will block any major storms from moving in over the next 10 days. Unfortunately that also means an inversion will likely return. Fog and freezing fog will be likely morning companions for the rest of the week, as overnight lows dip below freezing. Some sun-breaks will be possible in the afternoons with high temperatures in the mid-upper 30s through the weekend.
Some cooler air looks to arrive early next week, but still no sign of any storm systems, aside from a few scattered snow showers up in the mountains Friday and Sunday.
-Blake