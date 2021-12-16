The storm system that made an absolute mess of the evening commute is now well out of the way, but it left a lasting impact; the ice!
Another slick commute is expected Friday morning, especially on untreated side roads, so tack on a little extra time getting into work and school.
As if to rub it in, we'll also experience the coldest temperatures of the season so far Friday morning with a low temp down near 10° in Spokane.
Our saving grace? It'll be a nice, even sunny day on Friday, but even all the sunshine won't get us above freezing with high temperatures staying below freezing.
Our next storm is still set to arrive early Saturday and as of right now looks like another 1-3" of snow could fall Saturday morning before warmer temperatures will turn that snow to rain in the afternoon.