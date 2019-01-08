Much of Eastern Washington is getting snow right now. Roads are slick and several crashes have been reported. Check back here for latest updates on roads conditions and other important weather-related information:
Technical Rescie: Valleyford: S. Jackson and E. Drumheller Road: Vehicle Accident with extrication in process. Units on scene have shut down roads in the area. ^kb— Spokane Fire News (@SpokaneFireNews) January 9, 2019
Due to several collisions recently, we would like everyone aware that the roads are turning icy after the hail we just had. Please give extra following/stopping distance. #GoCougs #BeSafeCougs— WSU POLICE (@WSUPOLICE) January 8, 2019
Some really challenging road conditions this PM, especially on the east side of the state & in the mountain passes. Please take it slow, follow traction requirements, be prepared for any possible delays & give road crews plenty of room to work. #wawx— Washington State DOT (@wsdot) January 8, 2019
Freezing rain has been reported in Pullman and Walla Walla this afternoon. Be prepared for icy surfaces and difficult driving conditions this evening. The threat of freezing rain will move north into Spokane/COE over the next few hours. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/xnbRTpA72n— NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) January 8, 2019
Please be prepared for very slick conditions on the roadways around Eastern Washington. Mtn passes listed below - @SnoqualmiePass Traction Tires Required— WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) January 8, 2019
Stevens Pass - Traction Tires Required
White Pass - Traction Tires Required
Sherman - Traction Tires Advised https://t.co/j7CDsjvWAz