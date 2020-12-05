We are on week three of Small Business Saturday after Mayor Nadine Woodward issued a proclamation making Saturdays through December days to celebrate the diverse Spokane economy.
This weekend after a three month delay one brewery was finally able to open.
Four-Eyed Guys Brewing Co. said it hasn't been the ideal start they were hoping for, but now that they are up and running, they can't wait to showcase their beer and brewery in Spokane.
This small but quaint brewery was supposed to open three months ago, but owners say due to the pandemic and getting organized, they decided to hold off.
Open for take-out brews only now, owners say stop in for some brief enjoyment of their welcoming space.
"We are doing a different path in far of atmosphere of the space- we took all of these colors, lights, and plants from our living room- we wanted to make it look like our home and do not do the industrial like everyone else does- create a warm community kind of space," owner Alex Rausch said.
Brewing a Peanut Butter and Jelly Sour, to more traditional beers, Four-Eyed Guys wants the community to know they can now stop by and try their new beers on tap to-go.
"It took about three months longer than we were expecting, through this whole process it's just shown what the Spokane community is capable of and how they want to support all these local businesses- we just have an outpouring of love and support it's good, it's been a lot better than we could expect," added Rausch.
Being a small business during this pandemic, Four-Eyed Guys says don't just come support them, but all the small breweries in the area.
"Everyone has just been coming in and helping us doing everything they can to succeed so honestly we are new and that is exciting for Spokane people but I you can go support any of these breweries and you'd be supporting great people," owner Alex Rausch emphasized.
You can stop in Friday from 3:00 - 9:00 pm, Saturday 12:00- 9:00 pm, and Sunday from 12:00-6:00 pm.
