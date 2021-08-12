I wish I had better news to share. Unfortunately, we all know what happened on Thursday. Northerly winds brought massive amounts of smoke south out of British Columbia and we all watched our air quality plummet into unhealthy ranges.
Unfortunately, it now looks like this smoke will linger through the weekend.
An Air Quality Alert is now in place for all of Central and Eastern Washington through Monday morning. On top of the unhealthy air, we're also still dealing with the heat as temperatures climb back up near 100° Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
While the weekend looks bad, some relief is expected early next week. A Pacific storm system arrives Sunday night-Monday and brings a big cool-down along with a shift in the winds that we expect will clear the smoke.
Until then though, best to probably stay inside.