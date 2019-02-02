The weather will remain unsettled but continued through tonight with valley rain and mountain snow. Accumulations will be light. Very cold temperatures are expected to arrive early next week as a cold Canadian air mass invades the region. This will likely deliver the coldest weather temperatures of the winter with highs in the teens and 20s and lows in the single digits. This cold will persist through most of next week.
- Tonight: A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly after 4 am. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a steady temperature around 38.
- Sunday: A chance of rain and snow before 9 am, then snow. Temperatures falling to around 23 by 4 pm.
- Sunday Night: Snow, mainly before 10 pm. Low around 16. chance of precipitation is 80 percent.