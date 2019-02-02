Weather Alert

...SNOW EXPECTED SUNDAY INTO MONDAY... .AN ARCTIC BOUNDARY WILL BEGIN TO SLIDE INTO THE REGION SUNDAY AFTERNOON BRINGING GUSTY WINDS AND MUCH COLDER TEMPERATURES FOR SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY. ANY PRECIPITATION FALLING WILL QUICKLY TRANSITION TO SNOW WITH THE POTENTIAL FOR LIGHT TO MODERATE ACCUMULATIONS. SNOW WILL CONTINUE INTO MONDAY IN PORTIONS OF THE IDAHO PANHANDLE BRINGING THE POTENTIAL FOR HEAVY ACCUMULATIONS. THE COMBINATION OF SNOW AND FLASH FREEZING OF MOISTURE ON ROADS WILL BRING THE POTENTIAL FOR VERY SLICK TRAVEL CONDITIONS SUNDAY EVENING AND DURING THE MONDAY MORNING COMMUTE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 7 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS 1 TO 3 INCHES EXPECTED. * WHERE...PULLMAN, COLFAX, ROSALIA, LA CROSSE, OAKESDALE, TEKOA, UNIONTOWN, SPOKANE, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, AND ROCKFORD. * WHEN...FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 7 AM PST MONDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&