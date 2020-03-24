If you don't like the weather, just wait 5 minutes. We've all heard the phrase, but I'm convinced it was Spring in the Inland Northwest when it was coined.
On Tuesday we saw a little bit of everything with rain, graupel (snow pellets) and downright snow showers. And while those showers died down overnight, another system will bring snow showers to many on Wednesday morning. I'm not expecting much, if any, to stick but we could see flakes at least into the late morning before warmer temperatures turn it over to rain showers in the afternoon.
All of it moves out Wednesday night for what looks to be the nicest day of the week on Thursday! So make sure to get out and enjoy!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.