Wednesday evening's snow made a mess of an evening commute, and while the snow has now moved out, the roads are still going to be very slick. Temperatures overnight dropped into the low-mid 20s, likely freezing roads, and making for more slick conditions to start out our Thursday. Aside from the cold, conditions look pretty good on Thursday as we expect gradually clearing skies and even some sunshine for the afternoon, although high temperatures may not rise above freezing.
Another system Friday night could bring another round of fairly light snow, before turning to a rain/snow mix on Saturday as temperatures surge again near 40°.
-Blake