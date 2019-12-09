Well lets just call it like it is. It hasn't felt much like December yet this month. Some people are very happy about that, others...not so much. But there is finally a chance for some lower elevation snow in the forecast, and our extended weather pattern looks like one that could finally bring enough snow to the mountains for some skiing!
High pressure remains in place through Tuesday, bringing calm and dry weather, with a side helping of fog. And not just any fog...freezing fog could once again make for a slick start on Tuesday morning.
An approaching storm system looks to bump the high pressure out of the way however, bringing a quick round of wintry weather along with it late Tuesday night-Wednesday morning. Right now forecast models are showing an average of around 1" of snow on the ground in Spokane by Wednesday morning's commute. Not much, but enough to cause problems if you aren't careful!
And while that first system is expected to move out fairly quickly on Wednesday afternoon, it sets us up for more storms to follow. A much more active weather pattern will then take over for the rest of the week, bringing several chances for our beleaguered mountains to finally pick up some snowfall! Music to the ears of skiers/snowboarders!
