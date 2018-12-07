After a cold and dry work week, changes to our weather pattern start to happen over the weekend. A weak weather system will move over us on Saturday, bringing mostly cloudy skies, and the slightest chance of a stray flurry, as afternoon temperatures again barely make it to freezing. But this weak system effectively opens the door for more systems to follow, and one will do just that on Sunday night bringing a chance of light accumulating snow to much of the region into Monday morning.
A stronger system arrives Tuesday evening, and as of right now, has potential to be our first widespread snowfall of the season. Long-range models are hinting at several areas receiving a few inches of snow into Wednesday morning, but we'll keep fine-tuning the forecast as it draws nearer!
Have a great weekend!
-Blake