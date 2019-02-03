Weather Alert

.AN ARCTIC BOUNDARY IS BEGINNING TO SEEP IN FROM THE NORTH AND EAST. RAIN AND WET SNOW WILL SLOWLY TRANSITION TO ALL SNOW THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING WITH THE POTENTIAL FOR LIGHT TO MODERATE ACCUMULATIONS. THE COMBINATION OF SNOW AND FLASH FREEZING OF MOISTURE ON ROADS WILL BRING THE POTENTIAL FOR VERY SLICK TRAVEL CONDITIONS SUNDAY NIGHT AND DURING THE MONDAY MORNING COMMUTE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS 1 TO 3 INCHES EXPECTED. * WHERE...PULLMAN, COLFAX, ROSALIA, LA CROSSE, OAKESDALE, TEKOA, UNIONTOWN, SPOKANE, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, AND ROCKFORD. * WHEN...FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM PST MONDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&