Snow, Gusty Winds, Bitter Cold Headed our Way!
Blake Jensen
KHQ Weather Forecaster
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL TWICE DAILY.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Weather
Weather Alert
...MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW FRIDAY INTO SATURDAY... .A LATE WINTER STORM WILL DELIVER SNOW ACROSS THE REGION FRIDAY INTO SATURDAY AND AN ARCTIC FRONT BRINGING BLUSTERY NORTHERLY WINDS FRIDAY NIGHT. SNOW WILL BEGIN TO ACCUMULATE ACROSS NORTH- CENTRAL WASHINGTON AS EARLY AS FRIDAY MORNING. SNOW WILL THEN PICK UP IN INTENSITY BY FRIDAY EVENING AS IT PUSHES FURTHER EAST INTO IDAHO BY FRIDAY NIGHT. THE COMBINATION OF STRONG NORTHERLY WINDS AND FRESH SNOW WILL RESULT IN POOR VISIBILITY AT TIMES DOWN THE OKANOGAN VALLEY AND THE PURCELL TRENCH. WINDS WILL SPREAD OUT ACROSS THE BASIN WITH BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW LIKELY TO IMPACT TRAVEL, INCLUDING THE EVENING COMMUTE ON FRIDAY. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM FRIDAY TO 11 AM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 45 MPH. * WHERE...COEUR D'ALENE, POST FALLS, HAYDEN, WORLEY, MOSES LAKE, EPHRATA, OTHELLO, QUINCY, RITZVILLE, GRAND COULEE, ODESSA, WILBUR, COULEE CITY, DOWNTOWN SPOKANE, SPOKANE VALLEY, AIRWAY HEIGHTS, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, ROCKFORD, AND FAIRFIELD. * WHEN...FROM 5 PM FRIDAY TO 11 AM PDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&
Currently in Spokane
Most Popular
Articles
- Coronavirus Confusion: State Health Dept. somehow misreports positive coronavirus in Spokane
- Costco locations region-wide suspending free samples until further notice
- Department of Health clarifies there are no positive COVID-19 cases in Spokane County
- Man seen in viral video taken outside Spokane Valley Walmart says it was a misunderstanding
- 2 Spokane County residents under observation for coronavirus pending test results
- Mead School District on 2-hour delay after body discovered on roadway near Northwood Middle School
- VIDEO: Police pursuing charges following mob attack on car in Spokane Valley
- Crews extinguish fire at Longhorn Barbecue in Spokane Valley
- Student in WSU's Murrow College tested for COVID-19, results expected later
- One dies after head-on crash west of Rathdrum
Images
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
KHQ Breaking News Alerts
Receive breaking news emails from KHQ Local News
KHQ Daily Weather
Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority
KHQ Daily e-Newsletter
Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source.
More Video From This Section
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.