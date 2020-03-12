Beautiful right now, but our weather is about to change on a DIME!
 
Winter makes its return starting tomorrow, with light snow and rain/snow mix showers off and on through the day on Friday. I don't expect much snow to stick during the day on Friday, but that all changes Friday night.
 
That's when cold, arctic air starts to move in, temps plummet and winds really pick up! Snow will start to accumulate into Saturday morning and with gusty winds that snow will also be blowing around, making driving difficult.
Storm Impacts

This storm will bring a bevy of impacts with it. Make sure your pets are inside, and you're dressing in layers if heading outside. Also be careful on the roads, especially Friday night-Saturday morning!
 
The heaviest snow is expected across the northern tier of Washington and Idaho where anywhere from 3-7" of snow will be possible by Saturday afternoon. The rest of us will see an average of 1-3" of snow, but there could be some pockets that get a little bit more.
Watches and Warnings

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories go into effect starting Friday morning and lasting through Saturday morning. That's the timeframe where we expect the heaviest snow and strongest winds.
 
The gusty winds are another big concern. We expect them to be their strongest Friday night-Saturday morning, with gusts up to 45mph possible! That's strong enough to possibly cause some power outages, so make sure you're prepared for that possibility!
 
 
 
 
 
 
The wind, combined with arctic air will also make it feel like it's much colder than it actually is (and it'll be COLD), wind chill temperatures will be BELOW-ZERO for many areas both Saturday and Sunday mornings! Please make sure to bring your pets inside!

Sub-Zero Wind Chill

The silver lining is this storm doesn't stick around long. Things start to calm down by Saturday afternoon/evening, with just a few lingering light snow showers expected on Sunday. And by the official start of Spring next week, temps get back up into the 50s with sunshine!
 
 
 

