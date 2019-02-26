Snow & Gusty Winds Bring Blowing Snow Wednesday
Hopefully the cold temperatures didn't keep you from enjoying a beautiful, sunny Tuesday, because the snow returns on Wednesday. The first of two storm systems will bring snow starting up Wednesday morning, and lasting into the early afternoon with 1-3" possible for much of the Inland Northwest. On top of the snow, winds are expected to gust up to 30-35mph through the morning, bringing back blowing snow and dangerous driving conditions especially in Central Washington.
Right as round 1 moves out, round two moves in late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. The 2nd storm system looks to bring higher snow amounts, but less wind. Looks like snow could be falling for much of the day Thursday, with most areas seeing another 2-5" of snow. There will also be some heavier bands of snow within this storm that could bring totals up to 6-8". Problem is it's nearly impossible to tell where those heavier bands will be. So have your snow shovels ready!
After Thursday we're seeing much drier, even sunny weather through the weekend and into the middle of next week. But it'll still be cold, with high temperatures only reaching right near freezing.
-Blake