Light snow expected for the valley floors Saturday morning, with a transition into hit & miss showers, gusty winds and mountain snow Saturday into early Sunday. Daytime highs Saturday surge into the low 40's and then quickly drop back down into the mid 30's by Sunday. Cooler and drier weather is expected as we head into the New Year!
Snow headed our way
- Leslie Lowe
- Updated
Leslie Lowe
KHQ Chief Meteorologist
...SNOW TO IMPACT TRAVEL TODAY THROUGH MIDDAY SATURDAY... .A WINTER STORM SYSTEM WILL SPREAD SNOW ACROSS CENTRAL AND EASTERN WASHINGTON THIS AFTERNOON, REACHING THE IDAHO PANHANDLE DURING THE EVENING. WIDESPREAD SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES, WITH LOCALLY GREATER TOTALS, WILL MAKE FOR POTENTIALLY HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS TODAY INTO SATURDAY. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES EXPECTED. * WHERE...PULLMAN, COLFAX, ROSALIA, LA CROSSE, OAKESDALE, TEKOA, UNIONTOWN, SPOKANE, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, ROCKFORD, COLVILLE, NORTHPORT, DEER PARK, CHEWELAH, NEWPORT, KETTLE FALLS, SPRINGDALE- HUNTERS ROAD, ORIN-RICE ROAD, AND FLOWERY TRAIL ROAD. * WHEN...FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST SATURDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&
