Safe to say our winter driving skills have been expertly honed over the last week, and you're going to need to utilize those perfected skills again on Thursday morning.
1-3" of new snow is expected in the Spokane area by Thursday morning, with maybe a little bit more around Coeur d'Alene. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place until 6AM.
The heaviest snow is expected across North-Central Washington and North Idaho, where Winter Storm Warnings are in place. That's where 4-8" of snow is possible through Thursday morning, although snow showers will likely continue through much of Thursday.
Hit-and-miss, light snow and mix showers will remain possible through Thursday in Spokane, but I'm not expecting much more to stick through the day. Temperatures also warm up above freezing! We get a break in systems on Friday, before more light snow is possible on Saturday. Temperatures will keep warming up though, and it'll feel downright tropical by Sunday, with highs near 40°!
