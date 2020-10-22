Watches and Warnings
Blake Jensen -KHQ Weather Forecaster

We've been getting ready for a week, and now it's finally here. An early season snow-storm will bring numerous impacts to the Inland Northwest on Friday.

Latest Estimated Snowfall Through Saturday AM

We expect snow to reach Spokane by late morning-early afternoon and then continue until nearly midnight Saturday morning.

Impacts of Friday's Storm

Wet snow will likely make for a messy Friday evening commute. Our other big concern is wet snow on tree limbs full of leaves. That could lead to falling limbs and power outages.

Once the snow moves out, gusty north winds will usher in even colder air early Saturday morning that lingers through the weekend, keeping our temperatures nearly 25° below average!

Bundle up, drive safe, but also enjoy the wintry change while it's here...we can look forward to warmer temperatures and sunshine next week.

