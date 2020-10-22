We've been getting ready for a week, and now it's finally here. An early season snow-storm will bring numerous impacts to the Inland Northwest on Friday.
We expect snow to reach Spokane by late morning-early afternoon and then continue until nearly midnight Saturday morning.
Once the snow moves out, gusty north winds will usher in even colder air early Saturday morning that lingers through the weekend, keeping our temperatures nearly 25° below average!
Bundle up, drive safe, but also enjoy the wintry change while it's here...we can look forward to warmer temperatures and sunshine next week.
