Our first day of winter looked more like the first day of spring with plenty of sunshine on Friday! But we'll be feeling the cooler air this weekend. Expect some more clouds on Saturday as the next storm system starts to make it's approach. Conditions will stay dry through the day, but snow starts to fall overnight Saturday into Sunday.
As of right now, the snow looks to start falling in the Spokane area after 11PM on Saturday night, and continue into the early morning hours of Sunday. Latest forecast show 1-3" of snow possible in the Spokane area, with a little bit more possible in the northern valleys of Washington and Idaho. The biggest concern will be holiday travel over mountain passes that could see up to a foot of snow through Sunday afternoon!
-Blake