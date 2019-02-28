Snow Moves Out but Bitter Cold Temperatures Move In
One of the coldest and snowiest February's on record is now in the rear-view mirror, but if you thought simply turning the calendar over to March would bring warmer temperatures, you're going to be left wanting. In fact an arctic air-mass will start to settle into the Inland Northwest as we head into the weekend, dropping our high temperatures down into the low-20s and overnight lows falling all the way down near 0 under mostly clear skies!
On top of that, the cold air could also bring some wind Saturday and Sunday between 10-25mph, and even just that much wind could make for wind-chill temperatures 10-20 degrees below zero Saturday night and Sunday night!
The one silver lining is we're expecting plenty of sunshine, especially from Sunday-Tuesday of next week, before our next chance for some more snow arrives next Wednesday and Thursday.
-Blake