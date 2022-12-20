The storm that brought off and on snow all day, and made a mess of the roads will be making its way out of the region tonight-Wednesday morning, but that doesn't mean we're out of the woods yet...far from it.
On the heels of our departing snow storm, arctic air is rushing into the Inland Northwest, and over the course of the next couple of days, we will experience some of the coldest temperatures we've seen in years!
High temperatures Wednesday and Thursday will only reach into the single digits for most. Overnight low temperatures will fall well below zero, with the coldest temperatures coming Wednesday night-Thursday morning. See image below.
But the biggest concern over the next 36 hours will be the wind chill temperatures. What the air actually FEELS like on your skin when you factor in the wind.
A Wind Chill Warning goes into place early Wednesday morning and will remain until noon on Thursday for much of the region. During that time, it could feel as cold as -30° in some spots. With temperatures that cold, the best thing you can do is limit your time spent outside, and if you absolutely MUST be out, make sure to cover any and all exposed skin.
Thankfully, this extreme cold doesn't stick around for too long. Warmer air starts to surge back in from the south on Friday, eventually boosting our high temperatures above freezing by Christmas Day. And while it'll be nice to thaw back out...the warmer air brings a threat of freezing rain at time Saturday night and Sunday. Maybe the New Year will bring some quieter weather...