...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM WEDNESDAY TO NOON PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 5 below zero to 15 below zero expected on Wednesday, before dropping to 20 to 30 degrees below zero Wednesday Night and Thursday morning. * WHERE...Portions of North Idaho. Portions of East Central and Northeast Washington. * WHEN...From 4 AM Wednesday to Noon PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&