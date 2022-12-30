The warm front that brought a slushy inch or two of snow across the Spokane metro area Friday morning is now moving out of the region Friday afternoon-evening, as snow showers start to taper off in the lower elevations.
The only Winter Weather Advisories left in place will remain over parts of Western Montana, including Lookout Pass, where another 2-4" of snow could fall by about midnight Friday night-Saturday morning.
With lots of moisture down on the ground, and temperatures that warmed above freezing during the afternoon, patchy dense fog will likely develop Friday night-Saturday morning as temperatures cool again tonight.
And fog looks to be a theme for our Holiday Weekend! High pressure will slowly be pushing into the Inland Northwest, which will put a halt to our active weather pattern. But it also brings light winds, and nightly/morning chances of more fog and low clouds.
Heading out for New Year's Eve? No problems there either as that same high pressure will keep things quiet and dry through the weekend and into early next week, before our next chance for some snow showers mid-next week.
Happy New Year! Hopefully you can stick to those resolutions better than I can!
-Blake