Snow on the Ground by Wednesday Morning
Well it's been quite a while since we've had to talk about it...but it's back. Snow.
A quick moving system looks to bring around 1" of snow to much of the Inland Northwest by early Wednesday morning. Now, some places could see a little more, others a little less, but either way it could make for a dicey commute early Wednesday.
That system moves out by mid-morning, but another right on it's heels arrives Wednesday evening. By that point temperatures will have warmed up and we're expecting mostly rain in the valleys through Thursday, but HEAVY snow in the mountains! 8-14" of snow above 3,000' in the Panhandle already has skiers and snowboarders gearing up for this weekend, but travelers should be ready for difficult driving!
