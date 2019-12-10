Snow Moving In
Blake Jensen -KHQ Weather Forecaster
Well it's been quite a while since we've had to talk about it...but it's back. Snow. 
Projected Snow Totals as of 9PM

Around 1" is looking to be the average snowfall from Tuesday night's system. A few spots could see up to 2", but that's looking like the top end of the range right now.
A quick moving system looks to bring around 1" of snow to much of the Inland Northwest by early Wednesday morning. Now, some places could see a little more, others a little less, but either way it could make for a dicey commute early Wednesday. 
Heavy Mountain Snow

Another system quickly moves in Wednesday night and will bring mostly rain in the valleys, but LOTS of snow in the mountains! Over 1 foot is possible through Friday!
That system moves out by mid-morning, but another right on it's heels arrives Wednesday evening. By that point temperatures will have warmed up and we're expecting mostly rain in the valleys through Thursday, but HEAVY snow in the mountains! 8-14" of snow  above 3,000' in the Panhandle already has skiers and snowboarders gearing up for this weekend, but travelers should be ready for difficult driving!

