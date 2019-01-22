Our latest round of winter weather is upon us, and if it goes as planned, could be the highest snowfall amount we've gotten out of a single storm system so far this season.
Snow is expected to fall into the early morning hours of Wednesday before starting a transition of to rain and rain/snow mix after 4AM. Before that transition happens the Spokane area could pick up anywhere from 2-5" of snow. Once it starts raining that snow will turn to a slushy mess for our Wednesday morning commute.
The heaviest snow is expected to fall across the northern tier of Washington and Idaho where anywhere from 3-8" is possible depending on location. Area mountain passes could pick up between 6-12", so plan any travel accordingly.
We're also expecting winds to pick up after midnight, with the strongest being south of Spokane across the Palouse, and lasting through Wednesday morning. Gusts up to 40mph will be possible there, while gusts up to 30mph look most likely around Spokane.
Everything should start to calm down by Wednesday afternoon, then after that high pressure starts to take over for what looks to be an extended dry streak all the way through the middle of next week.
**There are lots of advisories and warnings in place for this storm. Make sure to click through the slideshow to find your area!**
-Blake