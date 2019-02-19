Snow Pushes South on Wednesday
After some more snow Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, the snow should be shifting south through the rest of the day on Wednesday. That means parts of the Palouse will continue to pile up snow through the day, and by the time Wednesday is over could have 6-10" of new snow on the ground! Around Spokane, some light flurries will be possible on Wednesday as this entire system pushes south, but overall look for mostly cloudy skies with temperatures right near freezing.
Unfortunately, we're still not seeing any hints in the long-range forecasts of any major warm-ups coming our way. That means our temperatures will continue to be 10-20° below average, with high temperatures mostly staying below freezing. With temperatures staying this cold, we'll likely have more chances for snow, with the next round expected Friday night-Saturday.
Fingers crossed we start to warm up in March....
-Blake