Snow Returns Friday Afternoon
After a beautiful, sunny Thursday...our cold, snowy February gets back on track Friday. Expect the day to start off dry with some patchy fog, but snow showers start to increase after the mid-afternoon, and continue until about 10-11pm, before moving on. In total the Spokane area could see up to 2" of snow by Saturday morning, with most spots likely averaging around 1". The northern Panhandle and NE Washington, including Coeur d'Alene could see a little more, in the 2-4", while the Palouse could stack up another 1-3".
The main source of moisture will shift south of the region on Saturday, but spotty to scattered snow showers will still be possible Saturday and Sunday, although any accumulation either day should be fairly light. Unfortunately there is STILL no major warm-up in sight as high temperatures stay in the 20s to low-30s through next week now as well.
-Blake