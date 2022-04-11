The storm system responsible for some April snow showers on Sunday and Monday is finally starting to make a move to the south-east and out of the Inland Northwest as we transition into Tuesday. That will mean improving conditions, but not full-on Spring weather just yet.
On top of Monday's system, we are now stuck under a very cold airmass which doesn't show much signs of moving the rest of the week. That means our temperatures will remain 10-20° below average for mid-April with highs in the low 40s and lows in the 20s! Make sure you cover up any plants/veggies you've already put in the ground.
With cold air stubbornly in place, there could also be more chances for some Spring snow, especially Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Any accumulations look to be light, but like we learned on Monday, even a little bit of sticking snow can cause problems.
This cold and showery pattern looks to remain in place through the first half of the weekend before we finally see a shift toward more "normal" weather. That means temperatures back into the 50s by Easter Sunday, with 60s possible early next week.