Teams from around the world are competing in Breckenridge, Colorado for the International Snow Sculpture Championships.
Teams have five days to hand-carve 20-ton blocks of snow into giant works of art. Artists are only allowed to use hand tools and their imaginations to bring their ideas to life. No power tools allowed!
2019 teams are from:
- China (Yan Zhang)
- China (Wang Haifeng)
- Ecuador
- France
- Germany (Agrawarl)
- Germany (Theil)
- Great Britain
- India
- Italy
- Japan
- Mexico
- Mongolia (Tserendesh)
- Turkey
- USA (Colorado)
- USA (Breckenridge Colorado)
- USA (Wisconsin)