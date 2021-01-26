After weeks without it, we've now seen multiple rounds of snow over the last couple of days, and another looks to arrive early Wednesday morning.
This latest push of winter weather will be very similar to the last, in that we don't expect much snow to stick in the Spokane area (1-2") but it'll be falling right smack-dab in the middle of the morning commute. You should plan on a little bit slower drive into work on Wednesday morning.
Parts of Central Washington could actually see much higher amounts of snow, thanks to easterly winds pushing it up against the Cascade mountains. Communities from Omak to Wenatchee to Waterville are under a Winter Storm Warning as 3-6" could fall in those areas through Wednesday afternoon.
The main band of snow will start to push out of our area by the early afternoon, but some spotty flurries and showers could continue overnight. And that looks to be the pattern through the end of the week. Several weak systems bringing hit-and-miss showers Friday-Monday. Although, warmer temperatures into the 40's mean those showers will likely be a mix of rain and snow and we don't expect much more snow to stick during that time-frame. Of course all of this is subject to change, it is indeed winter in the Inland Northwest, so make sure you're staying up to date with the latest forecasts right here on KHQ.com!
