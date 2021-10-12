First the Northern Lights put on a spectacular show Monday night, and now a chance for snow on Wednesday morning?! Things are getting weird this week, but we love it.
A cold front arriving early Wednesday morning will bring moisture along with it, and some areas could even see a few wet snowflakes mixed with rain.
As of right now, morning temperatures look to stay above freezing, which will likely keep any snow from sticking to the roads, but places like the South Hill, West Plains and Palouse could get a dusting on grassy surfaces.
By mid-morning any wet flakes should turn all over to rain. We won't warm up much on Wednesday, only reaching the mid-40s, but temperatures gradually warm the rest of the week with much quieter weather.
Already planning ahead to the weekend? Me too. Saturday looks like a great opportunity to get outside with temps back in the 60s. Our next storm will bring another round of rain and mountain snow on Sunday.