Ahhh, a break. We've had snow falling in Spokane 6 of the last 7 days, but not on Friday. Don't get me wrong, I love the snow! But it was nice to have a little reprieve before the next round moves in. And that happens tonight.
A few light snow showers possible this evening, but the main system won't start pushing across the Cascades until after midnight. Then it'll slowly slide east bringing another round of sticking snow to much of the Inland Northwest through Saturday, before pushing out Saturday night.
Another suite of watches and warnings have been issued by the National Weather Service. A Winter Storm Warning over parts of North-Central Washington down toward Wenatchee, and into the Cascades gives a good idea of where we expect the heaviest snow to fall.
Travel could be difficult at times on Saturday, especially in Central Washington and over the Cascade passes. After being closed several times over the last week, another 8-12" at Snoqualmie and Stevens could force more closures, so be prepared. Better yet wait until Sunday, which looks to be much drier.
Temperatures start warming up after Saturday, and look to stay in the upper-30s/low-40s through next week. That means the mountains will keep getting a bit more snow, but the lower elevations will likely see a mix of rain and snow at times.
