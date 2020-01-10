Heavy snow made an absolute mess of the Friday evening commute, and while the heaviest snow looks to have moved out of the Spokane area, several more rounds of wet weather will stream through on Saturday.
Temperatures are warming up overnight in Spokane, which will make for a messy mix of wet snow and rain through the morning. We could pick up an additional inch or so of wet snow, before drying out in the afternoon.
However areas where it DIDN'T warm up as much, like the Northern Panhandle could see several more inches of snow through mid-day! See the Winter Storm Warnings/Winter Weather Advisories below!
Even so, Saturday is looking like our "break" day before another potentially significant snow-storm moves in on Sunday. Right now Sunday's storm looks a lot like Fridays, with light snow in the morning and heavier snow in the afternoon and evening. It could also produce similar snowfall amounts to Friday's storm, so get ready for the chance of more heavy snow!
Sunday's storm will move out sometime Monday morning, and then the REALLY cold air moves in. High temperatures will plummet down into the teens and even single digits, with overnight lows near 0° or below. Coldest days look to be Tuesday and Wednesday. Remember, lots of layers and make sure the pets are inside!
