The cold front that ushered in gusty winds and a few showers on Wednesday is now well south of the Inland Northwest, and much drier air is funneling in.
That means SUNSHINE for everyone on Thursday!
But don't be deceived early in the morning, even though it'll be sunny, temperatures will start out near freezing, before warming up quickly in the afternoon with temperatures reaching into the upper 50s and low 60s.
Quiet weather looks to rule the forecast through the weekend, with temperatures gradually warming up. We'll have a chance to hit 70° again by early next week!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.