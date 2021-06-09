Instead...we get to deal with another windy day on Thursday, with gusts up to 30mph.
Soaking Rain for Some, Dry and Windy for Others Thursday
In case you haven't heard, we've been living through one of the driest Spring seasons on record, drought continues to expand week by week and we've already seen about 40% more fires than we normally do by this time in the year.
What we REALLY need is some rain! And some (emphasis on some) spots will finally receive some soaking rain tonight-tomorrow morning.
Parts of the Panhandle and Western Montana could see between .50-1.0" of rain. For many locations, that would be more rain in one day than the entire Spring season!
A few stray showers remain possible Friday and Saturday mornings before we warm up heading into the weekend-early next week!
Blake Jensen
KHQ Weather Forecaster
