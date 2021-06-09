Rain Wednesday Night-Thursday AM
Blake Jensen -KHQ Weather Forecaster
In case you haven't heard, we've been living through one of the driest Spring seasons on record, drought continues to expand week by week and we've already seen about 40% more fires than we normally do by this time in the year.
 
What we REALLY need is some rain! And some (emphasis on some) spots will finally receive some soaking rain tonight-tomorrow morning.
 
Parts of the Panhandle and Western Montana could see between .50-1.0" of rain. For many locations, that would be more rain in one day than the entire Spring season!
Thunderstorm Threat

Along with pockets of heavy rain, parts of extreme E. Washington, N. Idaho and W. Montana could also see some thunderstorms late Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Biggest impact from those storms would be heavy downpours and gusty winds.
Gusty Winds Thursday Afternoon

After the rain moves out Thursday morning, the winds pick up, with gusts up to 30mph becoming common. Fire danger will also be elevated, especially in the areas that don't get any rain.

Instead...we get to deal with another windy day on Thursday, with gusts up to 30mph. 

7Day Forecast

Some spotty showers linger Friday and Saturday, with showers mainly moving up into the mountains over the weekend. Temperatures also look to shoot up into the upper-80s and 90s by Sunday and Monday.
A few stray showers remain possible Friday and Saturday mornings before we warm up heading into the weekend-early next week!
 

