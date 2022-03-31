Spring Break is coming up. The summer season is almost here. And we've been stuck in a pandemic for two years.
It's time for a vacation.
Which also means it's time for a reminder to make sure you're home isn't a target for thieves when you're gone.
"Something that looks vacant or that there's no one around is an inviting target," Spokane Police Corporal Nick Briggs said Thursday.
After running through various Home Alone tactics with Cpl. Briggs, such as casting shadows of cardboard cutouts dancing to loud music at night or using 1930's gangster movies at full blast as a deterrent, he didn't exactly endorse the Kevin McCallister method of home defense, but he did find some merit to the madness.
"You did touch on a concept that is really good, which is making your home look like it's occupied," Cpl. Briggs said.
So while you don't need the entire cardboard cutout dance party, having your lights, both inside and out, on a timer is a good idea.
Leaving a TV or radio on is also something to think about.
"Not blasting (the volume) so you're annoying your all of your neighbors," Briggs added.
Which is sound advice because you'll need those neighbors on your side as an added layer of protection for your home while you're away.
"To make sure packages aren't piling up... making sure that those things are getting taken off of the porch," Briggs recommended.
If you find yourself as handy or ambitious as an 8-year-old rapscallion, Briggs said there are some do-it-yourself projects you can do to reinforce your home. Projects that are less paint-cans flying down the staircase or micro-machines on the floor and more like reinforcing your door jams, putting protective film over sliding glass windows and installing motion lights.
Adding something that wasn't readily available in the 90's, even if you were able to afford a mansion in the suburbs of Chicago, is also recommended: A security camera or two. Or six.
"They're great for deterrence and in the unfortunate event that something does happen, helping us investigate," Briggs said.
Before you leave your home, Briggs also recommends taking inventory of your valuables. Take photos and write down serial numbers. Briggs said sometimes police face the frustration of finding stolen property but are not able to get it back to its rightful owner, so the more evidence you have that the property is yours, the better chance you have of getting it back should police recover it.
If you do return from vacation and find evidence of a break-in, often times Briggs said the reaction of the homeowner is to go inside and check things out. Briggs said instead take a moment and call police. Keep an eye on your home until officers arrive and then let them clear the house and make sure no one is still inside.
Finally, how about leaving your 8-year-old at home to defend your house against burglars with an array of intricately designed booby traps?
"I'm still going to have to say 'no'," Briggs said.