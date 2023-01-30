SPOKANE, Wash. - Residents on Spokane's South Hill have been reporting an increase in coyote sightings in their neighborhoods.
That includes Antonia Tombari, who said when she returned to her home near the intersection of 14th Ave. and Grand Blvd. on Sunday evening, and saw her chickens were gone.
"Just heartbreak, my heart went into my stomach," Tombari said.
Tombari said her family got a few chickens last year–at her two young sons' insistence.
"They were begging for years, so we got them and raised them since they were teeny tiny little guys," Tombari said.
She found two piles of feathers in her backyard, and one surviving chicken terrified in the corner near the fence when she arrived home Sunday evening.
Tombari said her neighbor saw coyote tracks in the front of their property that went down to the woods by her backyard, then onto her back wall.
"There's kind of a bent over piece of the fence that comes over that I wasn't aware of, so I'm assuming that's what happened," Tombari said.
Staci Lehman with the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife said the wooded areas and creeks of the South Hill play a big role in coyote sightings.
"The South Hill has a lot of wildlife. Last week it was a moose, this week it's coyotes," Lehman said. "It's kind of an ideal habitat for coyotes on the South Hill."
Lehman said she doesn't have the exact number of coyote reports or sightings on the South Hill, but said a neighborhood in the area is working with a "wildlife conflict specialist" after neighbors reached out with their coyote concerns.
"They go out and take a look at yards and say 'what's attracting animals here, what can we do to prevent it and keep wild animals out of your area,'" Lehman said.
Still, Tombari is understandably shaken up about losing her chickens, and will be patching their fence and seeing what else she can do to fortify her family's yard.
"Because I've got other animals too, and it's scary," Tombari said.
So what do you do if you see a coyote in your neck of the woods? First and foremost, don't feed it.
Lehman said you don't have to report every sighting, but the Department of Fish and Wildlife does want to know if there's any kind of interaction with you or your pets.The Department of Fish and Wildlife has more information about coyotes and coyote interactions with humans or pets on their website, which can be found by clicking here.