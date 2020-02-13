South Hill Target CPR

Courtesy of Spokane County Fire District 8 Firefighters Local 3711

SPOKANE, Wash. - A group of South Hill Target employees are being praised for jumping into action to help a cardiac arrest victim. 

In a Facebook post, Spokane County Fire District 8 said that they were dispatched to the Target off the Palouse Highway on Wednesday, February 13. 

SCFD 8 praised the staff, saying they gave the victim a fighting chance by pumping blood through his body until crews arrived to give advanced cardiac life support.The victim was eventually transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Tags