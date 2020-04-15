Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
50°F
Partly Cloudy
57°F / 41°F
8 PM
50°F
9 PM
48°F
10 PM
46°F
11 PM
44°F
12 AM
41°F
Most Popular
Articles
- Tracking Spokane's coronavirus cases by ZIP code
- Former Seahawks Quarterback Tarvaris Jackson dies in car crash
- Officials suspend Spokane woman's medical license after charged with promoting prostitution
- Gov. Little says he's still deciding whether to extend Idaho's "Stay at Home" order
- Indiana man expects $1,700 stimulus check, finds $8.2 million in account
- Run out of things to watch? Not to worry, here's everything coming to Netflix in April
- You can now track the status of your economic impact payments from the IRS
- 262 cases of coronavirus reported in Spokane County, no new deaths
- "I've never even been out of the country": unemployment denied for Spokane woman, letter says she's not authorized to work in US
- Iconic neon sign at Spokane Chinese restaurant has fallen down
Images
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
KHQ Breaking News Alerts
Receive breaking news emails from KHQ Local News
KHQ Daily Weather
Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority
KHQ Daily e-Newsletter
Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source.
More Video From This Section
© Copyright 2020 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.