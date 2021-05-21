Back in April, a Grant County resident came outside to find a sizable chunk of a SpaceX rocket that had come crashing down to earth, resting on his private plot of land.
Before that discovery was made, people throughout Washington were shocked to witness fireballs streak across the sky. Although they were quickly debunked as being part of the same rocket.
Well, that space junk created enough seismic activity to register on Pacific Northwest Seismic Network's (PNWSW) seismographs throughout Washington and parts of Oregon.
The activity wasn't caused by the debris hitting the earth though, at least it's not likely according to PNWSW's Steve Malone's blog post. It was more likely triggered when the debris entered the earth's atmosphere, generating sonic booms.