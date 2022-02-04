SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police are asking the public for help identifying two vehicles involved in the shootout on the 2000 block of E. Sprague near the Best Asian Market on the evening of Monday, Jan. 31.
Video footage has been released that shows the two vehicles' occupants exchanging fire. One car is an older model silver minivan, possibly a Chrysler, and the other is a red or maroon four-door sedan. The vehicles may have bullet strike damage.
While no victims were identified in this case, one bullet did hit the nearby Best Asian Market, shattering a window. Luckily, no one in the store was harmed.
If you have any information about the vehicles, please call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.