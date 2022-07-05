SPD searching for 8-year-old boy

UPDATE: Taio has been located and is safe. SPD thanks the public for their help in locating him!
The Spokane Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating 8 year old Taio. Taio was last seen going to bed at approximately 10:00pm on 07/05/2022 near 2700 E 53rd Ave on the South Hill. His mother went to check on him approximately 20 minutes later and found him missing.
Taio is approximately 4 feet tall and very thin. He was last seen wearing no shirt and gray basketball shorts. Taio has autism and is non-verbal. Attached is a recent photo of Taio. If you see Taio, please call 911 immediately and reference case number 2022-20115053.