Special Olympics Idaho names first new president, CEO in 18 years

IDAHO - Special Olympics Idaho has named its first new president and CEO in 18 years. That person is Kristi Kraft, who's been serving as the interim president since April 6.
She has more than 25 years of experience with the Special Olympics. Starting in 1994 as a volunteer and later coordinating a local program that serves athletes in Idaho and eastern Oregon from 2000-2019.
In 2019, Kraft took a role in producing the Law Enforcement Torch Run, a major fundraising event for the organization nationwide. For the past two years, she's served as the director of special events/law enforcement torch run liaison for the Idaho program.
"I am honored," Kraft said. "The athletes we serve deserve this program to be the best it can be."
President of the Board, Mark McCorkle said: "Our mission is to serve the community of individuals with intellectual disabilities and I cannot think of anyone more qualified to lead Special Olympics Idaho than Kristi. The timing is perfect and we are blessed to have her."
Due to the pandemic, the Games were either canceled or greatly restricted in 2020. Under Kraft's leadership, Special Olympics Idaho is planning to host summer Games in Caldwell, Coeur d'Alene and Idaho Falls next month. It's also planning the Law Enforcement Torch Run and three galas in the fall.