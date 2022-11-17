We're going NonStop Local!

We’re using advanced technology and a year of intensive research to put local news and video in your hands, literally.
KHQ, Inc. and Cowles Montana Media Company are taking the “Right Now” mission you have known and trusted for years and extending it to the place you consume news, video, and information the most - your phone. In partnership with Magid Research, we have listened to and spoken with hundreds of people throughout the communities we serve. We have realigned our resources and added staff to deliver what you told us you want: 24/7 access to local news and information.
To reflect that purpose, you’re seeing a change in our look. NonStopLocal.com is the symbol of respecting your time by providing news, weather, and sports on your schedule, with a consistent video stream of material, all from the people you trust to deliver your local news each day on TV.
Here are the new features of NonStopLocal.com:
• Home page takes you directly to video content and reports.
• Customization, so you can choose the location where you want your news, whether it’s where you live, or where you travel, throughout the region, to visit family, friends, or vacation.
• Sign up for alerts from the areas where you care most about receiving content.
• New mobile app that also allows you to customize your visual experience.
• NonStop Local is available on Roku, Fire, and Apple TV, as well as on NewsOn and Local Now.
To provide feedback about NonStop Local, please message or email us at comments@nonstoplocal.com.