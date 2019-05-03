COEUR 'D ALENE –The northwest has some notoriously difficult cities to spell. Pend Oreille, Puyallup… or how about Coeur d’Alene?
Well, Friday morning some people at McEuen Park noticed a new parking signs had a glaring error. “Coeur d'Alene” was spelled "Couer d'Alene.”
According to the city street director, Tim Martin, city leaders were aware of the mistake. Martin says the signs were brought from Diamond Parking.
Friday afternoon workers showed up and covered the spelling error with a vinyl sticker with the correct spelling of the city's name.
The new signs were put in after the city decided to raise parking rates at the park to $1.00 per hour.