Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by the pandemic, in particular the restaurant workers, chefs and owners who have been forced to shut down. Thankfully, as a food manufacturer, Spiceology will be allowed to remain open and continue to operate. We intend to do so, and we need to do so -- we too are a small company that is being impacted by this unprecedented situation.
Our commitment to each of you, our customers, chefs, grillers and home cooks alike:
We are here and the spices continue to grind.
We will continue to celebrate food & chefs -- two of our most favorite things in the world.
We will continue to innovate with flavor and try to help make food more enjoyable.
We will work in whatever small ways we can to help those in need who have been impacted (more coming shortly…)
We aim to provide a little ray of sunshine in this time of too many dark clouds.
As difficult as this time is for all of us, we WILL get through it and we will see “normal” again. Thank you for being a part of the Spiceology community.
