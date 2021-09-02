Spokane schools is one of the first in our area to return to the classroom but over the next week, every school will be open with kids in the classrooms. Right now, a major concern as kids return to school is the delta variant impacting a younger population.
The delta variant is spreading like wildfire across the U.S, one child has already lost their life to the virus in Seattle. So a question many parents are asking as schools reopen... will my kids be safe?
"We really didn't have to reinvent the wheel this year. Because all of our health guidelines are the same," Becky Doughty, the Director of Health Safety and Risk Management for Spokane Public School District said.
Despite more people getting vaccinated in Washington, the delta variant is putting another spin on what was supposed to be a normal school year.
"We thought maybe it would be a little different because, you know, we have the vaccine in the mix, we have a number of staff and students who are vaccinated. But with this variant, we are kind of back looking like it did last year," she said.
Masks and social distancing becoming the norm...again...
"We are going to get as many kids at school as possible, while still keeping them very safe. And our masks are our gold standard," she said.
But Doughty said she isn't worried about the delta variant impacting the influx of students returning in person this year, that is if all safety procedures stay the same.
"What we found last year was that really good contact tracing was imperative for us in our effort to keep our kids safe at school. And so, we really connect that to the overall safety is really good, robust, accurate contact tracing, and we never lost control of our numbers last year. And so, we're planning to do the same, the same thing this year," she said.
3,500 kids were quarantined in the district throughout the last school year.
"So we did a lot of quarantining. But I do remember that we only had 12 people that we could trace to transmit them in our building throughout the whole year," she said.
And this year there will most likely be way more.
"Oh, anytime you have more people, you're going to have more quarantine. I just think that's just the nature of the pandemic," she said. "But again, the way that we're trying to mitigate that is by adding in testing strategies that have been proven to reduce the overall amount of quarantining because we are very sensitive to the fact that these kids need to be in school. And it is a balancing act to save and still provide them that instruction."
COVID testing will again be administered but not required. Quarantine timetables have been reduced this year but will be fully implemented in the district.